Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

ETON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

