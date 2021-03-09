Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.21 or 0.00787784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030449 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,281,940 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.