Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

