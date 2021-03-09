EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $957,358.72

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $957,358.72 and $27,295.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.21 or 0.00786087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00065840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003869 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.