Everest Achieves Market Cap of $59.44 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $59.44 million and approximately $316,499.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.32 or 0.00506869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00069220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.00511828 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Everest Profile

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

