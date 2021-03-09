Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Lowered by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for about 2.1% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,274. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

