Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $89.22 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $89.22 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $286.04 or 0.00528282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00531967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,448,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,943,944,560 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

