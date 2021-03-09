Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $29,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.66 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

