EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,829,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

