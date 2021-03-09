Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Up 16.1%

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shot up 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.35. 2,174,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,037,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 73,294 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

