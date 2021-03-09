Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.62. 5,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

