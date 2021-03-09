Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49. 600,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,733,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

