Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) PT Raised to $33.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XGN. TheStreet raised shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $448,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,601 shares of company stock worth $4,039,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 325,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

