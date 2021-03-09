Exagen (XGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $244,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

