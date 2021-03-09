ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $837,938.75 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $837,938.75 and approximately $3,100.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002119 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00257782 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027310 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

