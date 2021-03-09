Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,925 shares during the period. Exelon makes up approximately 8.3% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exelon by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 232,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,430. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

