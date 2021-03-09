ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley Sells 2,500 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 177,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

