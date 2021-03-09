Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,991 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

