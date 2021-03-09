Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America has decreased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Extended Stay America has a payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ STAY opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

