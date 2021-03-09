Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $17.01.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after buying an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after buying an additional 281,193 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 146,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

