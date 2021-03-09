Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $41,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

