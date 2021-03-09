Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,666,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,976,000 after buying an additional 171,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,479,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,253,000 after buying an additional 713,606 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.