Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 8.9%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 3,485,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,485,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.13.
In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 929,857 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
