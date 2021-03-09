Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 8.9%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 3,485,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,485,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 929,857 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.