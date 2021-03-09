Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 169.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 184,901 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.35 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

