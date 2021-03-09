Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 43,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

