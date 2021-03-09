Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares Up 10.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 152,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 190,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Specifically, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

EYEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

