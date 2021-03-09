EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 388,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 433,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.