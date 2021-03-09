F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 349.29% from the company’s current price.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $12.20.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.