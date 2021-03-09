Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Fabrinet worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

