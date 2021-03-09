Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Trimmed by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 4.0% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.13% of Facebook worth $1,033,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.64. 460,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.24. The company has a market capitalization of $747.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.