Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $78,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $264.28 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.24. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

