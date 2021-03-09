Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by Georgetown University

Georgetown University increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 11.9% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

FB traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.76. The stock had a trading volume of 546,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

