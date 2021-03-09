Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 95,487 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook stock opened at $264.35 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $752.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

