Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $156,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,277 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $2,466,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 819,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.59. The stock had a trading volume of 471,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

