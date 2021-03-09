Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after buying an additional 175,281 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,894,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 140,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,752,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,730,000 after buying an additional 37,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,592,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $444.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.23. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

