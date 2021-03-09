FairCoin Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $22,170.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001329 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 258.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00074333 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004549 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

