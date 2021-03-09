Falcon Project (FNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.30 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $103,471.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.61 or 0.00454252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00067425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00077330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078042 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.93 or 0.00465982 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

