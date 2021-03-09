Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $792.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,473.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.