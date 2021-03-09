Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $276.78 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00801358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00031543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

