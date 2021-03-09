Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 5.1%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.24. Approximately 10,723,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,674,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

