Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.
Shares of FMNB opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $466.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
