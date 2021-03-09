Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of FMNB opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $466.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

