Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 11.2%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares rose 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 5,424,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,495,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $731,883.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

