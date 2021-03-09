Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 11.8% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $88.52. 1,034,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,086,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.