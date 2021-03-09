Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 3,443 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.50. The company had a trading volume of 352,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

