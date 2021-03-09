Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after buying an additional 186,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $74.32. 24,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,798. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $75.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

