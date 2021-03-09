Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 88,816 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Total were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Total by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Total by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,244. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

