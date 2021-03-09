Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.23% of Automatic Data Processing worth $175,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.68. 30,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

