Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 65,105 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $50,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 366,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

