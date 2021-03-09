Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,926,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 406,715 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.57% of Kinder Morgan worth $176,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $16.09. 358,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,926,248. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

