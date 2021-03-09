Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.08% of Linde worth $105,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Linde by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.03. 26,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,394. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day moving average is $248.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

